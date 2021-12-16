Disabled Pattaya fraud victim said grifters threatened her

A disabled Pattaya woman battling to recover 10 million baht lost to a pair of grifters claimed she was threatened to drop the case.

Identified only as Nui, the woman filed a report with Pattaya police Dec. 15, saying an unidentified man threatened her with bodily harm if she continued to press her legal case.







Warangkana Sangprateep, 38, and Kamol Chompunuch, 40, were captured after five years on the run Nov. 13 outside their home in Nonthaburi’s Buathong District.

According to a 2016 arrest warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court, the pair befriended Nui, who lived alone in Pattaya, helping with her daily routine. After a while they moved in together, with the pair providing help for more than two years.

During that time, the suspects allegedly convinced the victim to invest a total of 10 million baht in a lottery-ticket business and schemes purported to offer high returns. But when the woman asked for her promised payouts, the suspects made excuses and then moved out.

Police said the couple confessed, saying they used the money to buy a house and car. Police said there were other victims in other locales.

