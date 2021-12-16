Pattaya restaurants happy with New Year’s longer hours

Pattaya business operators said they were delighted they would be allowed to sell alcohol until 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

Wasan Sanguantoykum of Mouth Se Pattaya said the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s decision to allow booze sales two additional hours – for one night only – will boost business on the most important night of the season.







Many restaurants can now plan their own New Year’s parties, Wasan said.

He said businesses are happy to comply with any and all disease-control measures in exchange for more revenue.



























