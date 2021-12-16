PBTA tells restaurants to follow rules or risk losing alcohol again

It was a long, hard-fought battle to win the right to sell alcohol. Don’t squander it by breaking the rules, Pattaya’s business leaders told city restaurants and bars.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said Dec. 15 that the group recently met with police and city administrators about the rules covering alcohol sales and the licenses and certifications needed to do so.







The rules are as clear as mud: A business must have a restaurant license, but those are handed out like candy, even to bars with no kitchens. The Safety & Health Administration certification also is needed. That requires all employees to be fully vaccinated and disease-control measures enforced, such as well-spaced tables and an ample supply of hand sanitizer.

Booze can be sold from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but not during 2-5 p.m. Serving alcohol must stop by 11, but customers can stay until 12.



Police said they’re not arresting anyone who fails to clear out premises before midnight.

Boonanan said anyone hassled by police should contact the PBTA for mediation. But businesses should do their best to comply with all rules, he added.































