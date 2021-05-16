Bangkok residents warned to take prevention measures seriously as cases still high

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has warned people in Bangkok to take COVID-19 prevention measures seriously, after group testing in some areas found an average of five in every 100 were infected.







CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said active case finding in many locations in the capital have returned positive rates ranging from 0.79% to 10.53%, or 4.95% on average. Tests on May 12th covered 7,247 people and 359 of them were positive.







He said community testing was done at Thupatemi stadium, the Thai-Japanese youth centre and a central market in Din Daeng district, schools and communities in Khlong Toey district, the Silom community and other locations in the Huai Khwang, Rong Muang and Laksi areas.







According to Dr. Thaveesilp, the highest percentage of infections were in Silom (10.53%). They are from the cluster started by a gem trader, who travelled between Chanthaburi province and Bangkok, and a community of Guinean traders. Tests on 1,016 people found 107 were infected. (NNT)



















