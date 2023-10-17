Devotees craft auspicious cakes for Pattaya Vegetarian Festival ceremonies

Pattaya, Thailand – Amidst the lively ambiance of the Pattaya Vegetarian Festival, local residents gathered together on October 16 to engage in the time-honoured tradition of crafting traditional auspicious cakes. These cakes, meticulously prepared from glutinous rice flour, hold a unique significance as an essential component of religious ceremonies dedicated to paying homage to deities.







Each cake plays a vital role, adorning the worship table during the religious tradition. Beyond their symbolic importance, these cakes are believed to usher in good luck, aligning with the cultural beliefs of the Chinese community. The choice of the auspicious colour red, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, further enriches the cultural tapestry of the event. After the worship ceremony, these carefully crafted cakes take on an additional layer of significance as offerings to deities and ancestors, symbolizing goodwill and blessings. Noteworthy are the intricate patterns and meaningful Chinese characters embellishing the cakes, each conveying a positive message.







While the crafting process itself is not overly complex, it demands meticulous attention to detail at every step. This includes the precise preparation of fillings, the artful creation of dough, the skilful moulding of the cakes, and the customary filling with vegetables, taro, and glutinous rice. Once steamed to perfection, these cakes seamlessly integrate into the worship ceremony’s offerings. Post-ceremony, they undergo an additional step—frying to achieve a crispy texture, often accompanied by savoury black sauce, catering to individual tastes.







This culinary journey, deeply ingrained in cultural and spiritual significance, reflects the unity and dedication of the Pattaya community in preserving cherished traditions. Beyond being delectable treats, these auspicious cakes represent a harmonious blend of culinary artistry and religious devotion, showcasing the richness of Pattaya’s cultural heritage.











