Gun-wielding biker assaults heroic Russian tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a courageous attempt to prevent violence, a young Russian tourist was brutally assaulted when he intervened to stop a gun-wielding motorcyclist who had targeted a baht bus driver in South Pattaya.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of October 15, in Soi 15 near Walking Street in South Pattaya. Witnesses recounted that the assailant, a male riding a white Honda PCX motorbike, carried a bag with a visibly tucked gun into his waistband. The altercation commenced when a taxi driver, having parked his vehicle in the motorbike’s path, faced verbal insults and threats from the armed assailant. The situation took a dangerous turn when the assailant brandished the firearm.







Artem Kitaichik, a 27-year-old Russian tourist, witnessed the unfolding drama and bravely attempted to prevent a worsening scenario. Shouting at the gun-toting biker, he sought to intervene. However, the assailant, displeased with a foreigner interfering, responded by punching Artem in the face, knocking him to the ground before fleeing the scene.







The Russian tourist suffered severe lacerations to the mouth, bleeding profusely. Emergency treatment was administered before he was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Simultaneously, the baht bus driver involved also left the scene. Pattaya police have launched an investigation, focusing on locating the assailant’s belongings and gathering evidence related to the assault.













