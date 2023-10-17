Baht bus taxi drivers clash in Pattaya street brawl

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted at the intersection of South Pattaya and Second Road at 10:30 p.m. on Oct 15, when a fight erupted among a group of baht bus taxi drivers. The incident attracted a sizable crowd of onlookers and tourists dismayed by the escalating conflict.







Reportedly, two baht bus taxi drivers were engaged in a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation in the middle of the road. The intensity of the dispute led to one driver being knocked to the ground, prompting concerned bystanders to intervene and separate the feuding parties. However, attempts to quell the situation proved futile, as both groups continued to exchange heated words and gestures, causing a disturbance that disrupted traffic flow.







Despite police intervention to mediate and defuse tensions, the feuding parties remained uncooperative, prolonging the quarrel. Ultimately, police officers took action, ordering both groups to the Pattaya Police Station for further investigation. Police were able to determine that the root cause of the altercation stemmed from disputes over passenger pickups, a persistent issue among baht-bus taxi drivers in Pattaya.















