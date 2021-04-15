All shopping malls in Thailand will close at 9pm from Thursday, April 15

All shopping malls and retailers in the country will close earlier at 9pm from Thursday, April 15 until further notice to help curb the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.







Thai Retailers Association (TRA) President Yol Phokasub said the TRA and Thai Shopping Centre Association (TSCA) jointly announced to their members and trade partners nationwide that they must maximize their COVID-19 screening measures.



He said these businesses are also being advised to suspend all activities that would involve gatherings of large numbers of people. They are further being advised to have their staff work from home as much as possible. (NNT)











