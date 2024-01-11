Gold shop robber arrested with all stolen items

A lone robber, snatching five gold necklaces from a gold shop in Nakhon Si Thammarat was arrested in the forest behind his grandmother’s house. The police found all stolen items.

The lone robber held up the Siriporn gold shop in Tha Sala district on Jan 9 and made off with five gold necklaces on a motorcycle. He left the vehicle along with the clothes worn during the crime at a house. The police gathered the evidence and sought an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Chaiwut Vetayawong, aged 54 from the provincial court.







The police successfully apprehended Chaiwut in the forest behind his grandmother’s house in Tha Sala district. The police seized all five stolen gold ornaments, weighing 21 gold baht in total. (Thai gold Baht = 15.244 grams).

In addition to the gold, various items used in the crime were confiscated, including a vehicle, clothing, a gun, and other related materials. Subsequently, the authorities took him into custody for questioning at the Tha Sala Police Station.







In his preliminary statement, he admitted to committing the robbery with the intention of selling the stolen gold to repay substantial debts, including gambling debts. However, his attempted escape was short-lived as he was arrested one day after he committed the crime. (TNA)



























