Foreigner stumbles, hand impaled by wire rope in Pattaya

As a foreigner stumbled on a sidewalk in Pattaya, a wire rope attached to a power pole pierced through his hand.

A rescue team rushed to the scene to aid Mr. Philippe Leoncuan Damme, a 61-year-old Belgian tourist, who was injured after the wire rope pierced through his left wrist and penetrated his palm for nearly 10 centimeters.

Rescuers used a cutting tool to free the victim before transporting him to the hospital.







The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the traffic police booth at the Grand Condo intersection on Thepprasit-Tappraya Road.

After the incident, the reporter inspected the scene Friday afternoon and found that the wire rope slings earlier seen with separate sharp strands have been tied together into smooth lines, posing no danger to pedestrians. (TNA)













































