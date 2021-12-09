World population forecasted to decline first time in centuries

For the first time in centuries, the world’s population is forecast to decline over the next few decades.

In a study published by The Lancet, the Earth’s population will top out at approximately 9.7 billion and will drop to 8.8 billion by 2100.







The study’s lead author, Professor Stein Emil Vollset, explained that the cause of the decrease has to do with fertility problems such as outbreaks and malnutrition. He noted that the last time this happened was in the 14th century, when hundreds of millions people died due to the Black Death plague in Europe.



The study also found that the populations of 23 countries including Italy, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Japan and South Korea could fall by up to 50 percent. Even China’s population is forecast to shrink to about 732 million people from 1.4 billion currently.







The study cited improvements in access to modern contraception and education among girls and women as factors contributing to declining fertility rates.

However, Professor Ibrahim Abubaka from University College London said the forecast might only be 50% accurate due to population migration and economic changes. (NNT)



























