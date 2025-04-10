Pattaya moves forward with accessible tourism – ‘Universal Design Ferry Terminal’ ensures no one is left behind

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Universal Design Foundation for All, led by Kritsana Lalai, a social communications expert, along with the “Universal Design Tour” team and Design Ambassadors, conducted a site visit to the “Universal Design Ferry Terminal” at Laem Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi. The goal is to create an inclusive tourism city where “no one is left behind at the pier” anymore.

The visit was graced by Poramet Ngamphichet, Pattaya City Mayor, and Mr. Aryan Rattanaphan, Deputy Director-General of the Marine Department, who joined the inspection along with designers, government agencies, private sector representatives, and civil society members. The group brainstormed to improve infrastructure accessibility for all, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and wheelchair users.







Mayor Poramet shared, “Pattaya is ready to be an accessible tourist destination for everyone, regardless of age or physical condition. Everyone deserves equal access to travel and enjoy tourism. This is development for all, not just structural changes, but a reflection of the city’s heart—leaving no one behind.”

This step is Pattaya’s first move toward making Thailand a place where everyone progresses together. The filming not only focused on infrastructure but also conveyed the importance of equality in daily life, ensuring that everyone in society can travel and access services confidently and safely.

Stay tuned for the airing of “Kritsana Tour Yok Lor” on Nation TV every Sunday. Don’t miss it!



































