Noise and Neglect – Roaring motorcycles and helmet law concerns on Pattaya and Jomtien roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – The streets of Pattaya and Jomtien are increasingly being plagued by the “roaring” noises of high-speed motorcycles, particularly during late-night hours. These loud exhaust systems disturb residents and tourists alike, disrupting the otherwise serene coastal atmosphere. The issue has become a growing nuisance, with many pointing to reckless riders who flout speed limits and modify their motorcycles for maximum noise output.







Adding to the concern is the widespread disregard for helmet laws among motorcycle riders. Despite Thailand’s strict requirement for motorcyclists and passengers to wear helmets, compliance remains alarmingly low in Pattaya and Jomtien. Many riders, particularly younger individuals and tourists, are seen riding helmetless, risking serious injury in case of accidents.

One contributing factor to these issues is the apparent lack of consistent police checks and enforcement. While sporadic roadblocks and inspections do occur, they are often seen as ineffective or easily avoidable. The absence of regular patrols and strict penalties enables riders to continue unsafe practices, such as speeding, ignoring helmet laws, and operating illegally modified motorcycles.



Local residents and advocacy groups have called on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to address these problems. Suggestions include increasing police presence on major roads, imposing stricter penalties for helmet law violations, and regulating noise levels from modified exhaust systems. Strengthened enforcement could not only enhance safety but also improve the quality of life for Pattaya’s residents and the overall experience for its tourists.

The solution lies in consistent action and awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with traffic laws, creating safer and quieter roads for everyone.

































