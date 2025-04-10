Pattaya welcomes private sector innovation with online citizen complaint system and real-time alert feature

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn welcomed representatives from CTC Managed Services Co., Ltd. to present an innovative online citizen complaint management system aimed at enhancing public service efficiency.

The proposed system is designed to streamline the process of managing public complaints and ensure seamless communication between local authorities and citizens. The online platform will link government services to the public, enabling real-time tracking of complaints, issue categorization, and precise problem resolution. Additionally, it will integrate with the existing 1337 hotline for faster reporting and response.







As part of the presentation, Pattaya officials suggested the development of a mobile application called “Alert,” which would serve as an emergency notification system. The app would allow immediate alerts to citizens in case of emergencies or disasters, ensuring timely responses and greater public safety.

Pattaya’s commitment to advancing public services with modern technology reflects its dedication to improving efficiency and accessibility for all residents. By welcoming proposals from the private sector, the city continues to take significant steps towards sustainable urban development and responsive governance.



























