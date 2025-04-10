Pattaya prepares for a splashing Songkran festival with expanded water resources

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran approaches, Pattaya is working to ensure the city has enough water resources for the much-anticipated water throwing festival, which is a key highlight of the Thai New Year celebrations. To ensure everyone can enjoy the festival and daily activities, the city is actively managing its water infrastructure.

Pattaya’s Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, recently chaired a meeting to address the expansion of the city’s water supply system. The meeting focused on the implementation of 12 major projects aimed at extending the reach of Pattaya’s water supply network to underserved areas, ensuring that all residents, including those in tourist hotspots and on nearby islands like Koh Larn, have reliable access to water.







The city has been facing increased water demand due to rapid growth in both the social and industrial sectors. Seasonal changes have also made the water supply more challenging, affecting both the economy and society. To address these issues, the city is working closely with the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) to streamline the process of expanding water supply coverage.

One of the key solutions proposed is reducing bureaucratic delays by creating a more efficient system for approving and implementing projects. Through online systems, Pattaya expects to speed up the process, cutting down project timelines significantly. The aim is to complete these water supply expansions in time for the dry season, ensuring ample water resources for both the Songkran festival and daily needs.



In addition, Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of clear communication with the public about the progress of these water supply projects, which will be shared through regular updates. With these measures in place, Pattaya is confident that it can provide sufficient water for all residents and visitors, ensuring a fun and safe Songkran for everyone.



























