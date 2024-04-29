Sewage stink at Jomtien beach intersection sparks alarm

PATTAYA, Thailand – Seeping sewage waste water at the Jomtien Beach Second Road Intersection (Mach Chanu) has irked residents and tourists with its foul-smelling overflow onto the pedestrian walkway, prompting voiced concerns regarding intense discomfort and health risks.

Reporters investigated the affected area at the Mach Chanu-Hanuman intersection on April 28, confirming alarming conditions near a restaurant adjacent to the traffic lights intersection. The road was submerged in murky black water emitting a putrid odour, posing significant health hazards to both the community and tourists frequenting the area.







Further examination uncovered similar sewage seepage along the edges of nearby commercial buildings. Despite efforts by contractors to install new drainage systems, the problem has persisted for nearly two weeks, worsening during the evenings with increased water flow and odour emission.

Motorcycle taxi drivers operating in the vicinity emphasized the urgency of addressing the recurring issue, stressing its negative impact on the city’s image. The affected intersection serves as a gateway to various tourist attractions in Pattaya, witnessing heavy foot traffic, including a significant number of international tourists.







Despite complaints to Pattaya City authorities, residents and business owners await a resolution, prompting appeals for swift action from responsible agencies. They underscore the urgent need to rectify the situation to prevent further inconvenience and preserve Pattaya’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.



































