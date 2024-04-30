Groundwork begins on Jomtien Beach Road revitalization project

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 29, the initial groundwork began for the redevelopment project targeted at revitalizing the urban landscape and mitigating flooding concerns along Jomtien Beach road. Tasked with leading this ambitious project is Dynamic Group Products Limited, contracted with the dual objective of modernizing infrastructure and igniting investor confidence to stimulate economic growth in the region.

The initial phase of construction centres on excavating two critical sections along Jomtien Beach Road. The first section spans from Grand Jomtien Hotel to The 7 Café & Massage, covering a distance of 100 meters, while the second section extends from the front of Jomtien Beach Condominium to Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), spanning 200 meters. Traffic management measures were introduced along Jomtien Beach Road on March 1. Upon completion of the project, affected traffic routes will revert to their original configuration.







The redevelopment plan unfolds across four distinct phases: Phase 1 entails laying HDPE pipes from Family Mart to the Dong Tan Curve, covering 1,725 meters over 14 months. Phase 2 involves laying HDPE pipes from in front of D Varee Hotel to Family Mart, spanning 555 meters and set for completion within 5 months. Phase 3 includes laying HDPE pipes from in front of D Varee Hotel to Soi Na Jomtien 19, covering 1,990 meters over a 17-month period. Phase 4 focuses on constructing drainage buildings in front of D Varee Hotel, scheduled to be completed within 12 months.







In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the project encompasses various enhancements, such as landscape improvements, underground electrical systems, and water drainage facilities. Pedestrian walkways, tree installations, and boat ramp drainage points will further enhance the area’s attractiveness. Parking facilities will undergo expansion, accommodating 1,161 vehicles, a substantial increase from the current 629 spaces. Moreover, high mast lighting poles will be installed along a 4-kilometer stretch of Jomtien Beach, enhancing illumination and safety for residents and tourists alike.





































