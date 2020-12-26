Covid-19 overshadows Pattaya mobile health fair

Pattaya’s Friday mobile health fair took on a bit more urgency this week with Covid-19 information and advice handed out with vitamins and blood-pressure tests.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai joined the Dec. 25 visit to the Khao Noi Community on Soi Sukhumvit 43 with Public Health Department nurse Naanya Jantarakard.



The neighborhood visits are routine. The Christmas Day circumstances were not, with the first two coronavirus cases linked to the Samut Sakhon outbreak reported that day.

Health workers answered questions, Manote provided updates on what Pattaya was doing to prevent local spread and have people seek a coronavirus test if they visited Samut Sakhon or been in direct contact with anyone that has.





As usual, health workers offered vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, flu, and rubella, administered tests to check lung function and blood pressure, and staffers handed out dengue fever pamphlets and mosquito abate. (PCPR)













