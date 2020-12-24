Canceled countdown aside, Pattaya remains open for business, mayor says

Local officials hope everyone planning to attend the Pattaya Countdown won’t cancel their plans, emphasizing the city remains open as normal.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Dec. 23 that beaches, bars and other businesses are open for business in Pattaya. Despite the cancellation of the three-day music festival over concerns about large crowds gathering during the current coronavirus outbreak, beaches, bars and tourist attractions remain open under strict safety protocols.









Chonburi’s governor noted the province has been free of locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 for more than 240 days, although an infected Cambodian illegal alien was found at a checkpoint in Panthong on Wednesday.













