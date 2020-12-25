Pattaya health officials check Walking Street, Soi Buakhao

Pattaya area officials spread the word about coronavirus prevention during visits to popular tourist areas.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeid led the team of administrators, regulatory officers and public-health workers to the Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao and Walking Street Dec. 22.







The checked restaurants were complying, checking customers’ temperatures, their staff wore face masks, and QR codes for checking in with the government’s contract tracing app were available.

Officials said all the businesses willfully complied with the safety measures as they don’t want to lose what few customers they have left.









