Court rejects 500,000 baht bail, sends officer to jail in fatal Pattaya shooting

By Pattaya Mail
0
1680
The accused police officer, known as “Inspector Joe the Gunman,” is seen being transferred in a prison transport truck to Pattaya Special Prison after the court denied bail in a fatal Walking Street shooting case.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A police officer known as “Inspector Joe the Gunman” has been sent to jail after the Pattaya Provincial Court rejected his bail request in a fatal shooting case on Walking Street.

Pol Sub-Lt Jirasak Srikatthanam, 54, a member of the Pattaya City Police investigation unit, is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old cannabis shop owner, Pattarathon Jirachokchaikul, behind a venue in South Pattaya’s Walking Street area.



Following his initial court appearance and remand hearing, the court opposed bail despite a cash guarantee of 500,000 baht submitted by his relatives. Authorities subsequently transferred him to Pattaya Special Prison for detention.

The case reportedly stems from an incident involving loss of control during intoxication, which led to the fatal shooting and sparked public attention in the popular nightlife district.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pattaya-police-add-insulting-officer-charge-against-former-cop-in-walking-street-shooting-case-545036
























RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR