TAT pushes regional air links and fly-and-drive tourism to spread visitor spending

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) discussed directions to support regional air connectivity and “Fly and Drive” tourism at a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Department of Airports (DOA), Thai Airways International, and related agencies. Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “Air connectivity is central to Thailand’s next phase of quality tourism growth. By linking regional airports with distinctive travel experiences, TAT aims to turn access into value, helping more destinations benefit from visitor spending while giving travellers more flexible ways to discover Thailand.”







Held on 2 June 2026, the meeting addressed challenges facing Thailand’s tourism industry, including stronger competition and rising airline operating costs amid international uncertainty. Discussions focused on linking tourism marketing, air route development, and regional airport use to stimulate travel in the second half of 2026.

TAT outlined marketing support for eight airport destinations in the DOA network under the “3-3-1-1” route focus from June to September 2026. These comprise three Northeastern destinations, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Khon Kaen; three Southern destinations, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani; one Central destination in Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin Airport); and one Northern destination, Nan. The route is designed to encourage visitors to combine air travel with self-drive journeys to nearby destinations, improving access to high-potential areas and creating new regional travel flows beyond Thailand’s major gateways.



TAT also presented directions to enhance Thailand’s tourism competitiveness through air-linked marketing. These include promoting Thailand as a regional aviation hub for transit passengers, developing short-stay experiences for travellers with several hours between flights, and exploring premium air travel segments such as seaplanes, private jets, and helicopters to improve access to distinctive destinations, in line with Thailand’s Value over Volume tourism strategy. Other areas discussed included co-marketing and data-driven tourism, domestic aviation cost measures, seamless journeys connecting air, road, rail, and water transport, and joint promotional opportunities to improve the visitor experience. The meeting also considered the establishment of a joint working group to advance practical implementation across tourism marketing, route development, and regional travel promotion. (TAT)

















































