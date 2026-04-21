Pattaya launches massive free health screening drive for seniors ahead of April 30 event

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is preparing to roll out a large-scale free health screening initiative for older residents as part of its “Healthy Living” program 2026, aiming to strengthen preventive healthcare and improve quality of life for the elderly.

The preparations were chaired by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, who presided over a planning meeting at Pattaya City Hall on Tuesday, attended by Deputy Permanent Secretary Pannarada Attahoti, senior city officials, and related agencies.

The city’s Public Health and Environment Office confirmed that the “Senior Health Promotion” event will be held on April 30, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Le Bali Resort & Spa in North Pattaya.







Officials said the program is designed to provide comprehensive preventive healthcare services for residents aged 50 and above, supporting healthy aging and long-term self-reliance.

The initiative reflects Pattaya’s push toward proactive healthcare, focusing on early detection and holistic wellness rather than treatment alone.

The screening will cover a wide range of services, including kidney disease, diabetes, and cholesterol checks through blood tests, as well as body composition analysis such as BMI, muscle strength, hydration levels, and overall physical assessment.



Participants will also receive screenings for hepatitis B and C, HIV, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer. Additional services include electrocardiograms (EKG), knee osteoarthritis screening, lung X-rays, and stress evaluation.

Eye care services will include screening for retinal disease, cataracts, and refractive errors, along with on-site glasses fitting. Dental services will cover fillings, extractions, and scaling.

The program also offers influenza vaccinations for at-risk groups under NHSO guidelines, physiotherapy services, traditional Thai medicine activities such as herbal foot soaking and inhaler preparation, and electrical stimulation therapy for pain relief.







Mental health screening, elderly care guidance, and support for bedridden patients will also be provided. Advanced diagnostic tools such as facial vein scanning and eye-based health analysis systems are included in the program.

Officials stressed that staffing, service points, and public assistance teams are being fully prepared to ensure smooth operations and accessibility for all participants.

Residents aged 50 and above can register via QR code or on-site. Participants are required to bring their national ID card, and those undergoing blood tests must fast for at least 12 hours beforehand.

City officials said the initiative is part of a long-term strategy to build a healthier aging society through integrated, preventive healthcare services.

















































