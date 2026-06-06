Pattaya officers rush to aid homeless man after seizure near Naklua canal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Naklua responded to an emergency on June 6 after receiving reports that a homeless man had suffered a seizure near Khlong Pik Plub on Naklua Road. Officers arrived at the scene and provided initial assistance before arranging for the man to be transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further medical treatment. Authorities emphasized the importance of ensuring that anyone experiencing a medical emergency receives timely assistance, regardless of whether they are tourists, local residents, or homeless individuals. The incident serves as a reminder that rapid access to emergency care can make a critical difference when lives are at risk.























































