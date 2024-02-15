Couples in love tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a celebration of love and commitment, the Banglamung District organized a heart-warming Valentine’s Day event titled “Phromlikhit Phukphan: Rakniran at Bang Lamung” (Destiny ties both of us into eternal love at Banglamung) on February 14. Couples, both Thai and foreigners, flocked to the District Registration Office early in the morning, eager to symbolize their enduring love on this special day.







Dressed in traditional Thai attire, the couples patiently awaited their turn to register their marriages, transforming the registration office into a scene of romantic splendour. Mr. Wikit Manarodkit, the District Chief Officer, acted as the registrar, personally presenting marriage certificates to the first five couples, adding an extra touch of significance to their union.

The ambiance was enchanting, with the registration office adorned in Valentine’s Day decor, creating a delightful backdrop for the couples and attendees alike. For the 160 couples who successfully formalized their marriages, a variety of souvenirs awaited, including heart-shaped pillows, lettuce plants, and vouchers offering the chance to win gold rings from Central Marina Shopping Center. Additionally, Valentine’s Day greeting cards were distributed, exchangeable for food court vouchers at Terminal 21 Pattaya.

Among the jubilant couples were Ms. Panadda, a 39-year-old entrepreneur from Kamphaengphet, and her Estonian partner, Mr. Tono, aged 38. Their three-year journey culminated in Pattaya, where Panadda relocated for business just three months prior. The registration event marked a significant milestone in their relationship, reaffirming their commitment to one another, with friends and family by their side to share in the joyous occasion.

Another couple, Ms. Natpaphat, 28, and Mr. Saran, 36, an assistant village headman from Nong Pla Lai Sub-District in east Pattaya expressed their excitement as they registered their marriage on Valentine’s Day, making their recent wedding a memorable date to cherish forever.

Meanwhile, at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya, love took centre stage with the “Elephant-Back Wedding Registration” event, adding an extra touch of excitement to the day of love. Led by District Chief Pukhawut Khanthahiran, the event featured a grand procession of nine newlywed couples atop elephants, accompanied by over 100 performers, creating a visually stunning and emotionally captivating experience. Couples who participated in the event were treated to complimentary access to the gardens and received commemorative gifts, further enhancing the magic of their Valentine’s Day celebration.































