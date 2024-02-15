Jomtien to implement one-way traffic during beachfront face-lift

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to revamp the iconic Jomtien Beach, Pattaya city officials have unveiled a comprehensive enhancement project aiming to elevate the overall aesthetics and functionality of the beachfront.

The ambitious plan includes several key components. Firstly, the installation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes beneath the road surface will be undertaken to improve infrastructure. Additionally, existing structures will be relocated, and public utilities will be upgraded to enhance convenience for beachgoers. Notably, a new drainage system will be constructed at the boat ramp area to mitigate flooding issues.







Furthermore, city officials have outlined a meticulous schedule for meetings and on-site inspections to monitor the project’s progress closely. One of the primary focuses of these discussions is the implementation of a one-way traffic management plan to mitigate disruptions during the construction phase.

Scheduled to commence on March 1, the project will span from the Jomtien Sub Police Station Branch to the Chaiyapruek Service Center at Jomtien Beach intersection, covering a distance of 200 meters.































