Ten Thai crew rescued after container ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand

GULF OF THAILAND – A Thai cargo ship was struck by stormy weather and sank in the Gulf of Thailand on June 9. Sophon Wanthong, 63, captain of the container cargo ship “Chiang Laan,” made a distress call to the First Naval Area Command Operations Center, reporting that the vessel, carrying nine Thai crew members, encountered severe waves and wind, resulting in leakage and eventual sinking at 12:55 p.m. on June 9 near Rong Island, Cambodia.







The First Naval Area Command Operations Center swiftly coordinated with Cambodian authorities and dispatched a fast response tactical security vessel from the forward base on Koh Prieb to rescue the ten Thai nationals stranded in life rafts. Concurrently, Governor Mang Sinet of Preah Sihanouk ordered medical teams and ambulances to stand by.

The rescue operation successfully retrieved all ten crew members, who were then brought ashore to a tourist pier in Preah Sihanouk Province. Medical personnel conducted health checks and provided first aid to the survivors. The First Naval Area Command expressed gratitude for Cambodia’s prompt and comprehensive support, underscoring the significance of international cooperation in safeguarding the safety and well-being of seafarers.





































