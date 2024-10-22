Council member responds to sidewalk obstruction complaints on Theppasit Road in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council member representing District 4, Wuttithorn Sangurai, a responded to complaints from local residents regarding vehicles parked on the sidewalk near a gas station on Theppasit Road in South Pattaya on October 21. This obstruction was causing significant inconvenience for both residents and tourists who relied on the pathway.









In an effort to resolve the issue, Wuttithorn coordinated with Pattaya municipal officers to clear the sidewalk of all vehicles. During this operation, they also took the opportunity to educate those involved about the legal regulations surrounding sidewalk use. It was made clear that parking on sidewalks without permission is illegal and violates the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act B.E. 2535, Section 20. This section explicitly prohibits cooking, selling, or distributing goods on public roads or in public spaces and states that vehicles should not be used for selling food or goods in these areas.





Violators of these regulations may face fines of up to 2,000 baht. The municipal officers issued warnings to those obstructing the sidewalk, and it was emphasized that any repeated offenses would lead to further penalties in accordance with the law.





































