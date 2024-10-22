Visa-free travel across South East Asia has detail devils to resolve

Thailand’s initiative to secure a “6 countries, 1 destination” visa policy with her neighbors has received the thumbs-up as desirable. If implemented, cross-border travel would promote tourism and economic collaboration between Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei. Following the “Schengen principle”, a single visa would permit subsequent entry to other cartel member states.









Of course, the devil hides in the detail which has not yet been agreed. For example, Vietnam has notoriously complex immigration rules, whilst Cambodia charges a tourist fee of US$30 for foreigners outside the ASEAN network. Laos has a fee structure for entry at its border posts, but has apparently now agreed with Thailand to abolish charges in the interests of an expected surge in tourism and cross-country trade.

Hoang The Han, director general of Dai Vet International Tourism, said that Vietnam had the most to gain from the “6 countries, 1 destination” policy as the nationals of only 25 countries were currently allowed no-hassle entry. Thailand, by contrast, allows visa-exempt and free entry for 93 countries including all those with large contingents of leisure-seeking tourists. Currently, 70 million visit the region annually, with Thailand and Malaysia taking more than half of the US$90 billion estimated revenue.





Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak, based at Chulalongkorn University, said that several security concerns still had to be resolved as member states had very diverse immigration-related policies. For example, Thailand will next year introduce a prior, automated entry requirement for all visa-free travel. But the authorization is specific to Thailand. What happens under the proposed policy if a tourist first enters Cambodia but then crosses to Thailand?

The Thai foreign ministry believes that all related concerns can be sorted, but that the initial “6 countries 1 destination” policy will likely be a bi-lateral agreement with Vietnam or Cambodia. A quick resolution across the region is unlikely. Thus, agreement will need to be reached on the data base identification of criminal elements who would be quick to exploit ambiguities in specific countries. Best to make haste slowly.







































