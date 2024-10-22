Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier walkway roof project nears completion

PATTAYA, Thailand – As of October 21 the construction of a roof covering the walkway at Bali Hai Pier is 75% complete, according to Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai. This project is aimed at enhancing the experience for both residents of Koh Larn and tourists, providing shelter from the sun and rain.









The project, which has a budget of 8.8 million baht approved by the Pattaya City Council, began to address the needs of tourists and local residents. The construction of the roof is being done alongside repairs to the existing structure under the Bali Hai Pier. However, the project faced delays due to challenges in installing the roof, which led to penalties for the contractor for failing to meet the original deadline in March. Despite these setbacks, the contractor has continued to work on the installation.

Deputy Mayor Manot and the Engineering Division of Pattaya City recently visited the site to monitor progress. The roof installation, which spans 310 meters, is designed to provide coverage along the walkway for the thousands of tourists who use the pier daily.





Manot emphasized the city’s commitment to the project, noting the obstacles faced during construction due to the need to keep the walkway open for public use, which sees around 10,000 visitors daily. Now that many of these challenges have been addressed, the remaining 25% of the roof installation is expected to be completed soon.

Currently, 200 meters of the ceiling and 105 meters of the roof have been installed, with the contractor able to cover an average of 10 to 15 meters each day. The project is projected to be completed by late November, just in time for the New Year celebrations.

Once the roof is completed, Pattaya City plans to improve the pier’s facilities, including the installation of lighting and CCTV cameras. The roof design will feature a wave-like pattern to align with the maritime theme, using galvanized steel to reduce costs without compromising quality. This upgrade aims to create a more welcoming environment for tourists visiting Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn.





































