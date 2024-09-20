Contractor urged to expedite road construction on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following public complaints about ongoing road construction, city officials have taken action to expedite the project near Wat Mai Samran and the pedestrian area at Tawaen Beach Pier. They have requested the contractor to increase manpower and extend work hours, including nighttime shifts, to ensure timely completion.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai addressed the situation during an inspection of the construction site, stating, “The project has faced delays due to a shortage of workers, which has caused inconvenience to both locals and tourists. We are committed to minimizing disruption and ensuring that the work is completed as soon as possible.”

City officials also emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and managing debris throughout the construction process. They highlighted the need for effective traffic controls to reduce disruptions for those traveling in the area. “It’s essential that we manage the impact on the community,” added Nongyai. “We want to ensure safety and accessibility for everyone.”

Residents have expressed their frustration with the delays, and city officials are hopeful that the increased manpower and extended hours will lead to a smoother construction process moving forward.





































