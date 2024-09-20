Deserving students receive scholarships at Koh Larn Island School

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 18, Banglamung District Chief Wikit Manarotkit, accompanied by local officials and representatives, visited Pattaya City School 10 (Ban Koh Larn) to award scholarships to students under the “Scholarship Donation for Enhancing Quality of Life and Promoting Youth Education in Banglamung District” initiative. This project, supported by the district administration, the Banglamung Red Cross, and local businesses, aims to assist underprivileged students.







During the event, 20 scholarships were presented, followed by a celebratory lunch and ice cream treat for the students. Mr Wikit emphasized education’s vital role in breaking the cycle of poverty and preventing social issues. He noted that the initiative aligns with national efforts under the Free Education Act and nutrition programs focused on student well-being.

“Banglamung District, in collaboration with the local Red Cross and community organizations, recognizes the importance of enhancing quality of life through education,” stated Chief Wikit. “Investing in our youth is crucial for sustainable development, and we aim to ensure that every child has access to quality education.”

He also highlighted the challenges faced by many students who struggle to complete their education due to poverty, which limits their future job opportunities. The scholarship program not only provides financial support but also encourages community involvement in improving educational access. This event underscored the collective responsibility to support the next generation and ensure they have the resources to thrive.





































