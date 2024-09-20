Monk high on drugs at Pattaya temple defrocked and charged

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 18, residents and devotees at Boonkanchanaram Temple in East Pattaya were left unsettled following the erratic behaviour of a monk who claimed to have taken methamphetamine earlier that day. The monk, who identified himself as gay was seen hugging an armful of crumpled documents, insisting on submitting them in court.







Witnesses reported that the monk exhibited signs of a delusional state, prompting concerns for his well-being. “It was shocking to see him behaving that way,” one resident noted. Police were called to the scene, where negotiations lasted for three hours as they sought to de-escalate the situation.

Initially uncooperative, the monk eventually agreed to undergo a drug test, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine. As a result of his actions and positive drug test, the monk was defrocked and taken into custody to face further legal proceedings.





































