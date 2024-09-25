Strong baht challenges Pattaya tourism, but industry adapts to changing trends

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ongoing strength of the Thai baht, currently valued at around 33 baht per U.S. dollar, is presenting new challenges for Pattaya’s local tourism industry.

As one of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations, Pattaya relies heavily on international visitors. While the strong currency has made travel to Thailand more expensive for foreign tourists, it has not led to a significant decline in visitor numbers, as businesses have found ways to adapt.







Sanphet Suphabhawornsathien, Advisor to the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter (THA), recently commented on the issue, acknowledging that while the exchange rate does impact tourism, it hasn’t caused a major downturn. “Tourism businesses in Pattaya have adjusted over the last 2-3 years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sanphet explained. He noted that consumer behaviour has shifted, with tourists increasingly opting for last-minute bookings and direct hotel reservations, bypassing traditional tour agencies.

He emphasized that the high season from October to January remains a key period for Pattaya’s tourism, with Russian tourists comprising a large share of visitors seeking warmer climates. While price remains a decisive factor for short-term tourists, long-haul travellers often take advantage of promotional packages offered in collaboration with tour operators. These strategies have helped hotels and tour agencies stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Sanphet pointed out that the strong baht is only one of many factors affecting the tourism industry. He highlighted other challenges, such as fluctuating travel patterns, unpredictable weather, and rising flight costs due to increasing fuel prices. “Natural disasters also play a significant role in influencing tourists’ travel decisions,” he added. Despite these hurdles, Sanphet praised the resilience of Pattaya’s businesses, noting that many have moved from pre-pandemic strategies to more flexible, week-by-week service delivery models.

He further explained that while currency fluctuations may not deter tourists from visiting Pattaya, they do influence how much visitors spend and where they choose to stay. Nonetheless, Pattaya remains a top destination for both Thai and international tourists, with a variety of accommodations and activities catering to all budgets.





































