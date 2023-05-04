Consecrated amulets launched to protect motorcycle riders

The abbot of Maptaput Temple has launched a project to consecrate and distribute Buddha amulets called “Jeewornbin 66” (flying monk’s robe 66) to motorcycle riders for protection and safety.

The initiative is also aimed at raising funds to build a new dwelling for monks at the temple in Muang District of Rayong.







Phra Khru Sukhumthammathada, also known as Luang Por Rouy Akasaro, rode pillion on a motorbike after performing the May 1 ritual to consecrate the newly struck “Jeewornbin 66” (Flying monk’s robe 66) amulets which are believed to have powers to protect motorcycle riders. Many movie stars and influential personalities who support the project were in attendance.

The amulets were consecrated by five renowned monks, including Luang Pho Rouy, to enhance their spiritual potency.







The “Jeewornbin 66” amulet project was inspired by the famous amulets of Luang Por Ko Wat Khaohong from Suphanburi. It aims to provide protection for motorcycle riders, such as Grab riders, motorcycle taxi drivers, chopper bikers, and big bikers across Thailand, while also raising funds for the construction of a new dwelling for monks at Maptaput Temple.















