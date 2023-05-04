Thailand strengthens ‘Responsible Tourism at 30th Arabian Travel Market

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is strengthening the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign and Thailand’s drive towards responsible and sustainable tourism at the 30th Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, held on 1-4 May, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Since there is the growing interest of the Middle East market in sustainable travel, shopping, and health and wellness activities, we wish to deliver fresh travel experiences through Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations of Food, Fight, Fashion, Film, and Festival, while highlighting Thailand’s strength in nature, and Thainess. TAT aims to create a meaningful travel experience that will be meaningful not only for travellers, but also for the local communities and the environment.”







This is the 23rd time TAT has participated in the ATM with the Thailand Stand presenting the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign. The Stand features a sustainable tourism concept that invokes Thai cultural values in line with the TAT’s direction to promote Thailand as a world-class destination that offers a meaningful travel experience.

“In terms of management, it is promoting the linkage between education and tourism, as well as developing the skills for human resource for the tourism industry. The socio-economic aspect will, for example, incorporate the idea of inclusivity, sourcing local ingredients, and waste management in tourism. Also, the cultural part will be developing strategies to promote a sustainable destination along with the local communities. To minimise the environmental impact, it is to encourage tourists and stakeholders to advocate reducing carbon emissions.”







The Thailand Stand comprises 46 sellers from Thailand – 32 hotels, 10 travel agencies, three attractions, and one tourism platform – who are promoting their products and services and engaging in B2B appointments with buyers from around the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a TAT information counter at the Thailand Stand provides e-brochure and video information under the ‘Amazing New Chapters’ concept placing focus on existing and new tourism experiences in emerging secondary destinations and tourism communities throughout the country.

Other activities taking place at the Stand include demonstration DIY workshops on making of Thai potpourri and painting on Saa paper (mulberry bark paper) hand fans, and contemporary dances.







The TAT Dubai Office will focus on promoting Thainess, Happiness, Sustainable, Balanced, and Equitable growth. A campaign aims to attract both first-time and repeat visitors to experience the “Thai Way of Happiness”, thus encouraging them to share their experiences on social media. Under the idea of “forwarding messages” in the online world, promotions will be offered to those who join the campaign. This will help raise awareness of Thailand and attract future visitors.

In 2022, Thailand welcomed 314,882 Middle East visitors with nearly 100,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia and around 66,000 visitors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Travellers from the Gulf countries are considered among the most high-spending groups and high average length of stay. In 2019, visitors from the UAE had an average length of stay of 11.14 days and average daily expenditure of more than US$220, compared to those of the overall international tourists at 9.26 days and US$166, respectively.”

























