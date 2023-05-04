Strict security protocol for ballot paper shipments

The transportation of ballot papers to polling stations is being carried out under a strict security protocol. The first batches of shipments in the southern region have safely arrived, with police officers providing protection along the way.

The ballot papers, which will be used for early voting this Sunday, were transported in a GPS-equipped vehicle with police officers onboard. These papers are now being counted and stored in a secure location, before being distributed to the province's three electoral districts for early voting on 7 May, where 9,021 people have registered to vote early in Yala province.







Ballot papers for early voting in the northern and northeastern regions were dispatched yesterday from Thailand Post’s facility in Lak Si, Bangkok, ahead of this Sunday.

The Royal Thai Police has established a special operation center for the security and orderliness of the general election. The center has deployed police officers to station onboard all vehicles transporting ballot papers, with highway police vehicles traveling in front and behind shipping vehicles on every trip. Local police stations in all areas en route are also responsible for providing the highest level of security and protection. (NNT)
















