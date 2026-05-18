Pattaya warns businesses over signs and objects blocking roads and footpaths

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials in Pattaya have continued efforts to remove illegally placed signs, barriers, and objects blocking sidewalks and public roads as part of a city campaign promoting cleanliness and public order. Under policies backed by Pattaya’s mayor, authorities warned that any items placed on footpaths or roadways without permission could be immediately confiscated and result in fines.

City officials said the campaign aims to encourage residents and businesses to respect shared public spaces while improving safety, cleanliness, and accessibility throughout Pattaya. The city emphasized that enforcement operations are ongoing and form part of a wider effort to keep public areas organized and pedestrian-friendly.























































