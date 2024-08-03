Concrete mixer truck topples utility poles, causing major traffic jam in Sri Racha, Chonburi

Police from Si Racha Police Station, Chonburi, were alerted to an incident involving a concrete mixer truck that had snagged utility wires, causing utility poles to fall on the inbound road to Bang Phra, Sri Racha District, Chonburi at 4:30 PM on August 1. The police, along with rescue teams from Sawang Pratheep Sri Racha, rushed to the scene.

The incident occurred on a three-lane road, where a white Isuzu concrete mixer truck, license plate 85-6815 Chonburi, had come to a stop, blocking all three lanes. The truck’s mixing drum had caught on the electrical wires at a construction site, resulting in the collapse of five utility poles.







Fortunately, no passing vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported. However, the fallen poles caused a power outage along the entire inbound road to Bang Phra and resulted in severe traffic congestion. Electrical authorities were urgently working to erect new poles and restore power to the affected residents as quickly as possible.

Witnesses reported seeing the mixer truck ascending a slope when its rear end caught the utility wires, leading to the sequential fall of the poles. One witness mentioned that they managed to brake in time, avoiding any injury.

Police documented the scene and summoned the truck driver for further questioning at Si Racha Police Station to determine the charges.

























































