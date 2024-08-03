Pattaya, Bangkok heavy rain in some areas; flash floods and forest runoff in northern, northeastern regions

The Meteorological Department reveals that the northern, upper northeastern and eastern regions (including Pattaya City) will have heavy rain in some areas. The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of the dangers of heavy rain. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms with 60% coverage.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates that a moderate southwest monsoon is covering the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, there is a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. These conditions will cause heavy rain in some areas of the northern, upper northeastern and eastern regions. The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







The wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with waves 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms at this time.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have rain or thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with a minimum temperature of 26-28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius.





















































