4-year delay plagues public restroom project at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City’s ambitious project to build 32 public restrooms at the parking area in front of Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya has faced significant delays, leaving it unfinished for over four years. Initially budgeted at 3,880,000 baht, the project began on December 17, 2020, with an anticipated completion date of June 14, 2021, a period of 180 days. However, the project remains incomplete due to numerous setbacks.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai explained on August 2 that the initial construction encountered substantial challenges due to underground drainage pipes obstructing the building site. This issue necessitated a redesign of the plans by Pattaya City, delaying the progress. Once the redesign was completed, construction resumed but was soon severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The contractor faced difficulties in securing sufficient labour, leading to a halt in construction for over two years.







As the pandemic situation improved, the contractor resumed work but continued to struggle with labour shortages during the transition back to normalcy. Despite efforts to meet the deadline, the contractor found it impossible to complete the project on time, resulting in incurred penalties for the delays. The mounting challenges led the contractor to deem the project unviable, ultimately abandoning it.

Following the contractor’s withdrawal, Pattaya City made attempts to re-engage them to complete the project, but received no response. Consequently, the city initiated the process of terminating the contract. Pattaya City is now in the process of calculating the completed portions of the project and assessing the remaining costs to hire a new contractor.







The remaining work, valued at approximately 2 million baht, involves two additional construction phases. Currently, Pattaya City is in the process of rejecting the original contractor’s appeal and seeking a new contractor to finish the project. Despite the significant delays, Pattaya City remains committed to completing the public restrooms to enhance the amenities at Bali Hai Pier for both residents and visitors.





































