Commuters risk life and limb on overcrowded baht-buses on Pattaya highway

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents have raised safety concerns regarding the overcrowded commuter pickups, known locally as baht-buses, that shuttle passengers on the Pattaya-Sattahip route. On the morning of June 5, a motorist captured photos of a white pickup packed with commuters, sparking widespread discussion among concerned netizens.

One social media user commented, “This has been going on for decades. Even when I was a kid, pickups like these were packed. It’s still the same, even now, 40 years later.” Memories of crowded school commutes resurfaced. “I remember when I was in school, it was always crowded. Even in the empty seats, people were standing. If you didn’t get on, would you make it to school on time?” one user recalled.







Others shared similar struggles. “I’ve personally had to wait for pickups since 6 a.m. and by then, they’re already full. It’s almost impossible,” said a concerned resident. The issue isn’t new. “Back in the day, when we were students, it was worse. If you missed the van in the morning, you had to stand on the tips of your toes on the tiny ladder. If you missed your ride, you’d miss school activities. It’s been almost 30 years, and nothing has changed,” another resident recalled.

Safety concerns are paramount. “It’s dangerous. But what can we do? During rush hours, who’s going to work and who’s going to school? If you don’t make it in time, you miss out,” emphasized one resident. A baht-bus driver countered, “It’s not dangerous. I drive at 20 km/h,” but this did little to allay fears. “Would they take responsibility if there’s an accident? Can they handle the kids?” questioned a concerned citizen. Another resident criticized the drivers, “The baht-bus pickups need to hold the drivers accountable. They only care about profit.”

These concerns highlight the urgent need for improved public transportation in the area. After many decades, the situation remains unchanged, posing daily risks to commuters. The community’s voices make it clear: authorities must act to ensure safe and reliable public transportation for everyone.





































