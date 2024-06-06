Pattaya Beach Beautification Project: A new dawn for a beloved destination

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has taken a significant step in its Beach Beautification Project with the recent planting of coconut trees. This comprehensive initiative includes several improvements such as new sidewalks, increased parking spaces, foot and body washing stations, and better parking regulations, all aimed at making Pattaya Beach more beautiful and orderly.

To enhance the project further, residents have suggested building vertical parking structures and using clean energy vehicles to shuttle visitors to the beach. This would offer greater convenience and contribute to environmental preservation, aligning with global sustainability trends.







Given Thailand’s tropical climate, the newly planted trees are expected to provide ample shade, helping visitors escape the heat. While these efforts are commendable, there is a nostalgic longing for the shade provided by Indian almond (Terminalia catappa) trees, which offered a cooler environment. These trees have long been favoured for their extensive canopy and cooling effect, a characteristic deeply missed by many long-time visitors.

Jomtien Beach, a nearby counterpart, has seen remarkable improvements, becoming wider, cleaner, and more appealing. A visitor expressed gratitude for the restoration of the beach’s beauty, noting significant improvements since their last visit, which was marred by litter. They praised the recent changes and expressed eagerness to revisit and capture the newly restored landscape.

The importance of mobile public relations units patrolling the beach to educate both Thai and international tourists on maintaining the scenic beauty has been highlighted. Tourists should be informed about proper waste disposal, noise control, and correct parking practices. Instilling responsibility towards the environment in visitors is crucial, with continuous reminders and visible signage necessary. Cleanliness is essential for any city or tourist destination, and these efforts are a step in the right direction.

Some people have expressed a preference for shade trees like Indian almond, pine, eucalyptus, and flamboyant trees, which offer a cooler and more pleasant beach-walking experience. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the traffic lights at pedestrian crossings on the beach road, which remain non-functional despite the road’s completion.

The current initiative to plant coconut trees aligns well with Pattaya’s beach identity. However, regular maintenance is crucial to prevent fallen coconuts from causing accidents.

Overall, these efforts mark a positive direction in enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of Pattaya Beach, ensuring it remains a beautiful and welcoming destination for all visitors. The on-going improvements not only promise to elevate the visitor experience but also underscore Pattaya’s commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism.





































