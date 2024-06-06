Amputee motorbike driver with impaired vision hits 1-year-old in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – An unfortunate accident occurred on June 5 in an alley near Chong Samae Sarn, in Sattahip, when an amputee motorbike driver accidentally ran into a young child. Responders found a distraught mother holding her injured toddler, identified as Narawiwat, aged 1, who sustained bruises on his head and body.







The driver, Wichean Jantamas, 47, who has a left arm disability, blind in his left eye and impaired vision in his right eye, was reportedly on his way to visit his sister at the time of the incident. According to inquiries, Wichean stated that he did not see the child and accidentally ran over him. Describing the harrowing incident, he mentioned that the moment he felt the impact, he stopped the vehicle and rushed to assist the child. He promptly notified authorities to seek immediate help.

The rescue team swiftly transported the child to the Queen Sirikit Hospital, Royal Thai Navy Medical Department, for urgent medical attention. The child’s condition remains under close observation as medical staff work to ensure his recovery.





































