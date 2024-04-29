Thailand extends visa exemption for Russian tourists until July 31

The Thai cabinet has approved a temporary visa exemption for visitors from Russia not exceeding 60 days, effective from 1 May 2024 to 31 July 2024. The current visa-exemption scheme for Russia has been in effect since 1 November 2023 and will be valid until 30 April 2024. The visa-free policy for Russian tourists was extended because they are increasingly traveling to Thailand.

According to the statistics, over 1.61 million Russian tourists visited Thailand in 2023, which is considered the fifth-highest number of tourists, generating revenue for the country of more than 8.4 billion baht. (PRD)





































