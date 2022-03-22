EVs flock to ‘Bangkok International Motor Show’ March 23 – April 3

The 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show is ready to welcome visitors at its venue, the IMPACT exhibition complex in Muang Thong Thani estate, from March 23 to April 3 on the theme of “Keep moving forward together”.

Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive officer of Grand Prix International PCL and chief organizer of the Bangkok International Motor Show, said the automotive industry of Thailand started to recover this year after being affected by COVID-19 for over two years. Importantly the industry was shifting from internal combustion engines to electric power and manufacturers were enjoying support from the government for their production of electric vehicles for domestic use and export, he said.



The Bangkok International Motor Show played important roles in the transition by presenting more than 20 series of electric vehicles as well as many series of electric motorcycles. The prices of electric vehicles started from over 300,000 baht and the highest price was at about 6 million baht, Mr Prachin said.

Government support through excise tax and import duty reduction would make electric vehicles more interesting because their prices were lower, he said. (TNA)















































