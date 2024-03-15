Lufthansa Group empowers HHN children in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A high-profile delegation from the Lufthansa Group led by Frank Naeve, Senior Vice President Global Markets & Stations embarked on a mission to the Child Protection and Welfare Center in Huay Yai, near Pattaya, on March 12.







The assembly of over 200 executives represented various countries across the Asia Pacific region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, Taiwan, and China were received by Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation for Thai Children (HHN Foundation), and Siromes Akarapongpanich, Director of the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC).

The HHN Foundation has long been committed to uplifting underprivileged Thai children, and this visit provided an opportunity to shine a spotlight on their diverse initiatives. The event’s focal point was agricultural innovation, with captivating presentations on groundbreaking projects. These included fish farming in tanks, insect farming, and an innovative Aquaponics system that facilitates pesticide-free vegetable cultivation.







Beyond the boardroom, the centre buzzed with engaging activities tailored to child protection. Attendees participated in recycled bag creation, friendly sports, and strategic card games. The children showcased their talents through traditional performances, Hula-Hula dancing, cover dance routines, and musical performances. Additionally, an auction featuring recycled bags bolstered the organization’s financial resources, ensuring ongoing support for their vital work.

However, this visit was more than a mere exchange of pleasantries. It served as fertile ground for constructive discussions and partnerships between the Lufthansa Group and executives from diverse countries. Strengthening international alliances, this collaborative effort amplifies the HHN Foundation for Thai Children’s concerted efforts in effecting positive change in the lives of underprivileged youth.





































