City hall law enforcers step up Pattaya patrols

Pattaya regulatory officers were out in force, writing tickets to merchants who blocked sidewalks and responding to other complaints.

Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap, head of city hall’s police force, said the blue city police boxes in Pattaya, Naklua and Jomtien Beach are now being called “green chiretta boxes”, (Fah Talai Jone) named after the popular herb believed to harden the immune system.



The greater city hall cop presence is aimed at immunizing Pattaya against the minor offenses like blocking sidewalks and littering that ruin the city’s image, he said.

Ten patrols in the three areas will run around the clock in three shifts.






































