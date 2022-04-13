Kasikorn Research expects subdued spending during Songkran in Thailand

Kasikorn Research Center is predicting that about 4.6 million people will be taking trips during the nine-day Songkran period from April 9-17. The figure is an increase of 2.2% year-on-year.

According to Kasikorn Research, daily infection and fatality rates have remained stable even after the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration relaxed some restrictions for the Songkran festival.



It also noted, however, that daily expenses continue to creep up and will likely become a major factor for holiday revelers when deciding whether to take trips during the long break.

The research center said a grim tourism scene would be a damper on the nation’s economic recovery.







It nevertheless highlighted that the government’s tourism promotion campaigns – such as the “We Travel Together” program – have somewhat offset the rising costs of food and energy.

Kasikorn Research further predicted that people will likely take shorter trips to reduce expenses. Under these circumstances, the center concluded that Songkran spending this year will be around 22 billion baht – a slight bump of 1.2% from 2021. (NNT)

































