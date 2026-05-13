Pattaya Walking Street incident leaves Indian tourist dead, police investigating cause

PATTAYA, Thailand – Shock swept through Walking Street after an Indian tourist was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead inside an entertainment venue early on May 12.

At around 03.30, the Sawang Boriboon received an emergency report of a foreign tourist collapsing inside a nightlife venue on Walking Street. Rescue teams, along with doctors from Pattaya City Hospital, were urgently dispatched to the scene.







Upon arrival, authorities found the body of a male Indian tourist, estimated to be around 30 years old. He was wearing blue jeans and was shirtless, lying motionless on the floor with a wound on his head. Pattaya special affairs officers immediately attempted CPR in a desperate effort to revive him, while shocked tourists and staff looked on. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.



Witnesses said the man had been traveling with friends and was sitting at a table as usual before the incident. Shortly after, his friends reportedly tried to wake him to leave, but he did not respond. Staff were alerted, and rescue efforts were initiated, but his condition rapidly deteriorated. Police from Pattaya City Police Station have since examined the scene and documented evidence. The body has been sent for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, including whether it was due to an underlying medical condition or a possible fall-related head injury. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the sudden death.

















































